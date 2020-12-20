ALL MY CHILDREN To Get Primetime Reboot, Titled PINE VALLEY

All My Children is getting a reboot as a primetime show, titled Pine Valley, Deadline reports. ABC is in early development on the series, which will feature alums Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos executive producing alongside Andrew Stearn and filmmaker Robert Nixon.

The series is written/executive produced by Leo Richardson.

In Pine Valley, a young journalist with a secret agenda comes to expose the dark and murderous history of the titular town, only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families.

Pine Valley will feature a new generation of characters and some old favorites, but there is no word on which original cast members will return, if any.

