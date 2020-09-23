Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A.K Strom's New Film WORLD WAR 4 To Get North American Release Through Midnight Releasing

Article Pixel

Campbell Rousselle and Kelvin Taylor co-star in an A.K Strom film, out 6/10 on DVD/Digital.

Sep. 23, 2020  

A.K Strom's New Film WORLD WAR 4 To Get North American Release Through Midnight Releasing

Writer-director A.K Strom's WORLD WAR 4, starring Graham Vincent ("The Shannara Chronicles") and Morgan Bradley ("Dirty Laundry"), releases this October from Midnight Releasing.

A series of escalating incidents in Korea and the Middle East lead to greater and greater conflict, placing the superpowers at one another's throats. Armies march, bombs rain down, soldiers storm the beaches. One family is caught up in the ever-growing conflict. Can they survive?

WORLD WAR 4 "paints a chilling and visceral picture of what we could expect if such a war were to happen" (The Action Elite).

Campbell Rousselle and Kelvin Taylor co-star in an A.K Strom film, out 6/10 on DVD/Digital from Midnight Releasing.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Live Virtual College Fair and Auditions Opens Doors For Young Dancers
  • New York Butoh Institute Presents BUTOH: CRADLING EMPTY SPACE 
  • Sonia Plumb School Of Dance Opens Enrollment For Youth, Pre-Professional, Professional and Adult Dancers
  • Texas Ballet Theater Brings Dance To The Drive-in For Special Event