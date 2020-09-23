A.K Strom's New Film WORLD WAR 4 To Get North American Release Through Midnight Releasing

Campbell Rousselle and Kelvin Taylor co-star in an A.K Strom film, out 6/10 on DVD/Digital.

Writer-director A.K Strom's WORLD WAR 4, starring Graham Vincent ("The Shannara Chronicles") and Morgan Bradley ("Dirty Laundry"), releases this October from Midnight Releasing.



A series of escalating incidents in Korea and the Middle East lead to greater and greater conflict, placing the superpowers at one another's throats. Armies march, bombs rain down, soldiers storm the beaches. One family is caught up in the ever-growing conflict. Can they survive?



WORLD WAR 4 "paints a chilling and visceral picture of what we could expect if such a war were to happen" (The Action Elite).



Campbell Rousselle and Kelvin Taylor co-star in an A.K Strom film, out 6/10 on DVD/Digital from Midnight Releasing.

