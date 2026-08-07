AJ McLean Delivers Live Performance Of 'Can't Love You Anymore' On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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AJ McLean brought his song 'Can't Love You Anymore' to the stage of THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, delivering a live performance for host Jennifer Hudson and her studio audience. The segment centered entirely on the musical performance, giving McLean a platform to showcase the track outside of a standard interview format.

The appearance placed McLean's music directly in front of Hudson's daytime viewers, with the live rendition serving as the focal point of the segment rather than a promotional conversation. No additional details about the song's release or McLean's broader career were discussed during the appearance.

The performance fits a pattern on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW of giving musical guests room to perform live rather than simply discuss their work, a format the show has used across a range of recent episodes featuring both established and emerging artists.

Hudson's program has also built a reputation for loose, unscripted studio segments beyond musical performances, including a recent bit where the host tackled viral TikTok dance trends in front of her audience, continuing the show's tendency to put its host and guests in the spotlight in unconventional ways.

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