AINT MOTEL SHARE OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR “PREACH”

Elektra recording group Saint Motel have shared the official video for their latest single "Preach." Directed by frontman A/J Jackson and longtime collaborator Mario Contini, the video brings the infectious track to life, highlighted by Jackson himself performing choreographed dance moves alongside the LA Roller Girls. Saint Motel embraces pandemic chic culture featuring couture personal protective equipment. Watch the video here. The track is available at all DSPs and streaming services here, and appears on the band's forthcoming THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK: PART 2, due for release September 18th and serves as the second installment of their three-part album, THE ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK.

Remaining on the cutting edge of innovation, Saint Motel make history as "the first band to open their own virtual world" powered by Mozilla Hubs. On Monday night, the quartet's "New World" launch welcomed fans to the virtual space where Jackson performed a live acoustic set. In this 3D VR chatroom enabled for all headsets and browsers, audiences can enter an exclusive, immersive environment to engage directly with the band through virtual meet-and-greets and intimate, live performances, consume exclusive video content, and much more. Additionally, it doubles as a space for fans to congregate and get to know each other as well. Saint Motel's "New World" upholds what has become a tradition of engaging with groundbreaking technology for the guys. Visit www.saintmotel.com/newworld to explore the "New World." In 2016, they dropped their Elektra full length debut saintmotelevision as the first-ever Virtual Reality album and first-ever Augmented Reality album and accompanied the record with the free Saintmotelevision app.

PART 1 was heralded by the infectious lead single "Van Horn." Known for their cinematic aesthetic, the band brought the western-themed official music video for track - directed by Saint Motel frontman A/J Jackson - to life with an inventive performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!. Earlier this year, the band sold out their entire North American headline tour in support of PART 1, culminating with hometown finale in Los Angeles, days before the country went into quarantine due to Covid-19.

In recent months, Saint Motel has made a concerted effort to mobilize their fans to join them on a pair of philanthropic causes through special, limited edition merchandise. With blood donations needed now more than ever, the band has partnered with The American Red Cross to offer a "Just My Blood Type" enamel pin, available for free to those who donate blood. Named for their breakout hit "Just My Type, the pins are also available for purchase with 100% of net profits going to The American Red Cross. Likewise, Saint Motel has joined with the National Independent Venue Association's #SaveOurStages campaign to ask Congress to provide aid to their network of nearly 2,000 independent live music venues across the country - many of which the band has performed in - that have been 100% shut down with zero revenue due to the pandemic. All profits from a special "Saint Motel X Save Our Stages" tour t-shirt will go directly to NIVA's efforts. Both items are available in the Saint Motel Gift Shop.

