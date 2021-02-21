Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AFI Awards Celebrates SOUL As Today's AFI Movie Club Selection

Tina Fey accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience.

Feb. 21, 2021  

AFI AWARDS celebrates SOUL with brand new content featuring actress Tina Fey and director Pete Docter. Fey accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the film to the AFI Movie Club audience, while Docter takes the audience "Behind the Scene" and talks about the influence of jazz and appreciating both music teachers and performers in the film.

"SOUL is a modern movie miracle. This ambitiously imaginative burst of life finds the spark of spirituality in American cinema - and delivers it to audiences of all ages in equal parts entertainment and enlightenment. Pete Docter and his talented team at Pixar tackle issues of the highest plane - death, regret, acceptance - and place their answers in the talented voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey. The alchemy that results invites audiences to look to the future without fear - and to find the joy in their soul." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Bailey Salwey, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree SOUL.


