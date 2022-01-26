A&E Showcases R&B Legend Bobby Brown in New Documentary Event & Series

A&E Network gives viewers VIP access to music icon and Grammy Award-winner Bobby Brown and his family with a new definitive Biography event and docuseries launching this summer. With more than 20 million records sold worldwide with New Edition, a solo career selling in excess of 12 million records, five gold singles, three No. 1 R&B hits, a Top 100 No. 1 hit, the New York Times best-selling author and one of Billboard Magazine's Top 60 Male Artists of All Time details his transformation from Bad Boy artist to a responsible husband and father.

Through exclusive access and interviews, the definitive documentary "Biography: Bobby Brown" gives fans an up-close and personal look at the American Music Award winner's journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston. The new 12-episode series "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step" takes us in to present day for an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.

"Biography: Bobby Brown" two-night event airs Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31 at 8pm ET/PT. "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step" premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT starting June 7.

From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in "Biography: Bobby Brown." In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary.

In an effort to come to terms with his tumultuous past, Bobby, for the very first time, visits the gravesite of Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina and holds a deeply moving tribute in honor of Bobby Junior. The documentary includes interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Babyface, New Edition's Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe and Johnny Gill, as well as his family, friends and those who experienced this journey with him. Over the course of two nights, viewers will get to hear never-before-heard stories as they reflect on Bobby's life both on and off stage.

After facing immense tragedy and adversity in the public eye, the Browns are ready to invite fans into their world as they embark on a new chapter of life in the 12-episode docuseries "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step." Through exclusive access into their day-to-day lives, follow along as Bobby juggles his music career, raising a family, dealing with the recent loss of his son, sobriety and focusing on his physical health. There's never a dull moment in the Brown household as they move through the triumphs and travails of everyday life and prepare for new adventures. Get to know Bobby, Alicia, La'Princia, Landon, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi up-close and personal, like never before.

"Biography: Bobby Brown" is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Tara Long, J. Kevin Swain and Lauren Lazin serve as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez serve as executive producers Creature Films. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Biography: Bobby Brown."

"Bobby Brown: Every Little Step" is produced for A&E Network by Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Entertainment One (eOne) and Creature Films. Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge-Brown serve as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment. Tara Long, Gennifer Gardiner and Alastair Surprise serve as executive producers for eOne. Mark Ford and Kevin Lopez serve as executive producers for Creature Films. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step."