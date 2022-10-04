ABC's SHARK TANK Premieres With Its Most-Watched Telecast Since January

"Shark Tank" (8:00-9:05 p.m. - 4.7 million Total Viewers and 0.7/8 in AD18-49):

The 14th season premiere of "Shark Tank" built over the show's May finale (on 5/20/22) by 9% in Total Viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.3 million) and outdelivered its last 11 original episodes of the prior season to score its most-watched telecast since January - since 1/28/22. "Shark Tank" also grew over its May finale by 17% among Adults 18-49 (0.7/8 vs. 0.6/7).

"Shark Tank" improved over its year-ago season opener (on 10/8/21) by 4% in Total Viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.5 million).

ABC's "Shark Tank" premiered as Friday's No. 1 show in Total Viewers (4.7 million) and as the night's No. 1 entertainment series among Adults 18-49 (0.7/8). The ABC unscripted series dominated CBS' "Big Brother" by 47% on the night in Total Viewers (4.7 million vs. 3.2 million) and led by 17% with Adults 18-49 (0.7/8 vs. 0.6/7).

After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the 14th season premiere of "Shark Tank" averaged 5.3 million Total Viewers and a 1.05 rating among Adults 18-49.

