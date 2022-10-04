Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ABC's SHARK TANK Premieres With Its Most-Watched Telecast Since January

ABC's SHARK TANK Premieres With Its Most-Watched Telecast Since January

The 14th season premiere of “Shark Tank” built over the show’s May finale (on 5/20/22) by 9% in Total Viewers.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

"Shark Tank" (8:00-9:05 p.m. - 4.7 million Total Viewers and 0.7/8 in AD18-49):

The 14th season premiere of "Shark Tank" built over the show's May finale (on 5/20/22) by 9% in Total Viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.3 million) and outdelivered its last 11 original episodes of the prior season to score its most-watched telecast since January - since 1/28/22. "Shark Tank" also grew over its May finale by 17% among Adults 18-49 (0.7/8 vs. 0.6/7).

"Shark Tank" improved over its year-ago season opener (on 10/8/21) by 4% in Total Viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.5 million).

ABC's "Shark Tank" premiered as Friday's No. 1 show in Total Viewers (4.7 million) and as the night's No. 1 entertainment series among Adults 18-49 (0.7/8). The ABC unscripted series dominated CBS' "Big Brother" by 47% on the night in Total Viewers (4.7 million vs. 3.2 million) and led by 17% with Adults 18-49 (0.7/8 vs. 0.6/7).

After seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms, the 14th season premiere of "Shark Tank" averaged 5.3 million Total Viewers and a 1.05 rating among Adults 18-49.

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.

TodayTix Extension

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Keelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK TourKeelie Walker Releases New Single 'SHYBOY' And Supports 'Boyzlife' On Their UK Tour
October 3, 2022

Pop artist Keelie Walker is set to release her new single ‘SHYBOY’ on Friday 4th November 2022. Originally performed as part of her set supporting HRVY on tour last year, ‘SHYBOY’ received overwhelmingly positive feedback and Keelie decided to release it as a single. The track is also inspired by Keelie’s own teenage years being introverted.
Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'Seattle's Calm Collapse Debut 'Sounds God'
October 3, 2022

Seattle's CALM COLLAPSE, which features Doug Lorig (Roadside Monument) and Rob Smith (Traindodge, Museum of Light), has unveiled its first single 'Positive Greed' off the forthcoming album 'Mirrored Nature.' The upcoming LP 'Mirrored Nature' was recorded by Matt Bayles (Botch, Mastodon, Minus The Bear).
Sultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in TorontoSultans of String Celebrate Film Win With Sanctuary CD Release Concert in Toronto
October 3, 2022

The event, part of the Canadian Arab Orchestra's “Festival of Arabic Music & Arts” will feature the Sultans of String (Chris McKhool - violin, Kevin Laliberté - guitar, Drew Birston - bass), as well as guests from their album. Artists include singer Leen Hamo, and clarinet player Majd Sekkar, both of whom came to Canada as refugees from Syria.  
HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'HOSH Returns With House Anthem 'Song to the Siren'
October 3, 2022

Already supported by industry trailblazer Pete Tong, who has been spinning the new single in club sets, HOSH has interpreted Tim Buckley’s Song to the Siren (later covered and released by This Mortal Coil in 1983), into a completely fresh slice of melodic house heaven whilst capturing the delicate writing and vocals of the originals.
Wynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final TourWynonna Judd Kicks-Off The Judds: The Final Tour
October 3, 2022

The 11-date arena tour continues next weekend in Sioux Falls, SD and Green Bay, WI with Ashley McBryde. As the tour continues, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha Yearwood and Faith Hill. Martina McBride will perform at each tour date throughout The Judds: The Final Tour.