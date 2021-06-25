ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night' Specials Return for the 2021 NBA Finals

Returning for the 14th consecutive year in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC will present "Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA FINALS Game Night," airing each night in primetime beginning with Game One. This year's annual week of special episodes will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, star of ABC's hit comedy "black-ish" and game show "To Tell the Truth."

Additionally, the Thursday, June 24, show was Jimmy's last show before his annual summer break. Beginning Tuesday, July 6, the show will welcome guest hosts including Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, David Spade, Anthony Mackie, Sarah Silverman, Arsenio Hall, Julie Bowen, Maren Morris, Phoebe Robinson, Niall Horan and many more.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA FINALS Game Night" primetime specials celebrate a unique blend of entertainment and sports with "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"'s signature comedy bits that include "Mean Tweets" NBA edition and an all-star lineup of guests, including Chance the Rapper, Jason Momoa, Dwayne Johnson and Johnny Knoxville, with special surprise appearances as well.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA FINALS Game Night" primetime specials air 8 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. CDT and following the NBA FINALS on the West Coast on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as executive producers; and David Craig and Douglas DeLuca serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)

