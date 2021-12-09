ABC7 to Present 'JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies'

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, an ABC Owned Television Station, presents a modern-day lens on a story the world thought it already knew. With never-before-seen analysis through modern technology and new and exclusive interviews and details surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, "JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies" airs Saturday, Dec. 11, on ABC7 (9:00 p.m. PT) with a Hulu premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

"JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies" is a documentary based on a new book by world-renowned John F. Kennedy assassination researcher Josiah Thompson. This documentary reveals what he uncovered about what happened during John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963. Using forensic and ballistic evidence, photography and witness testimony, the documentary shows an original sequence of events and proof that the government tried to cover up the truth. The culmination of Thompson's life's work reveals a shocking conclusion that ABC7 examines: Lee Harvey Oswald did not fire the fatal shot that killed the president.

ABC7 chief investigative reporter Dan Noyes examines new information as he interviews retired Secret Service agent Clint Hill, who was assigned to the first lady that day, and Thompson, both who live locally in the Bay Area. "One of the world's foremost JFK assassination researchers trusted us to turn his new book into a documentary film," said Noyes. "I can't think of a more important topic than revealing the truth about the president's murder, even decades later."

Noyes presents raw, unscripted storytelling as "JFK Unsolved" takes viewers back in time to relive one of America's darkest days and greatest mysteries. Noyes joins Thompson in Dallas, Texas, and through the use of mapping technologies, they retraced the evidence on the deadly parade route and spoke to witnesses that were there. Through a modern forensic lens, the documentary looks at evidence that points to what really happened and how people in power tried to cover up a president's murder.

"JFK Unsolved: The Real Conspiracies" will air on Channel ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco on Saturday, Dec. 11 (9:00 p.m. PT) with a Hulu premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Viewers can also stream the documentary on ABC Owned Television Stations' connected TV Apps: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno on streaming platforms Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Photo Courtesy ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco