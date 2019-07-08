ABC to Air THE LAST DAYS OF JFK JR

On July 16, 1999, the world stood still when John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and her sister Lauren Bessette were killed in a plane crash. Now 20 years after that tragic day, ABC News presents a two-hour prime-time special about John, featuring his closest friends and rare, candid video footage of John and Carolyn. "The Last Days of JFK Jr." airs on "20/20," Friday, July 12 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The ABC News documentary explores not only John's life but also the stressors that he was facing in his final days, from apparent turmoil in his marriage to keeping his magazine George afloat. To tell his story, the special includes interviews with Sasha Chermayoff, who grew up with John; Richard Wiese and Chris Oberbeck, his roommates from Brown University; ex-girlfriends Christina Haag and Julie Baker; his assistant RoseMarie Terenzio; and former George magazine contributors Ann Coulter and former Senator Alfonse D'Amato.

As President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy's son, John was known worldwide from the moment he was born. His life was plagued with tragedy from an early age. Just days shy of his third birthday in 1963, his father was assassinated and as was his uncle Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. As John grew up, his good looks, charm and famous name made him a media sensation. Paparazzi constantly hounded him, his girlfriends and then his wife, Carolyn. Fame didn't bring him happiness, and he struggled to find himself professionally, jumping from law to magazine publishing.

One hobby that consistently brought John solace was flying. He earned his pilot's license and frequently took to the sky in what seemed to be the perfect escape from the limelight. Tragically, flying is also what ended his life at only 38 years old, when his plane went down en route to a family wedding in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 1/3/19)

The special is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Terri Lichstein is executive producer.

"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.





Related Articles View More TV Stories