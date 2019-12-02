ABC to Air I WANT A DOG FOR CHRISTMAS, CHARLIE BROWN on December 22

This holiday season, ABC once again airs the PEANUTS Christmas special "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown," produced and animated by the same team that gave us the other, now classic cartoon specials based on Charles M. Schulz's famed comic strip. "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" airs SUNDAY, DEC. 22 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

"I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" centers on ReRun, the lovable but ever-skeptical younger brother of Linus and Lucy. It's Christmas vacation and, as usual, ReRun's big sister is stressing him out, so he decides to turn to his best friend, Snoopy, for amusement and holiday cheer. However, his faithful but unpredictable beagle companion has plans of his own, giving ReRun reason to ask Snoopy to invite his canine brother Spike for a visit. When Spike shows up, it looks like ReRun will have a dog for Christmas after all - but then the real trouble begins.

The cast of "I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" includes Jimmy Bennett as ReRun, Adam Taylor Gordon as Charlie Brown, Ashley Rose Orr as Lucy Van Pelt, Corey Padnos as Linus Van Pelt, Hannah Leigh Dworkin as Sally, Nick Price as Schroeder, Jake Miner as Pig Pen/Franklin, Kaitlyn Maggio as the little girl and Bill Melendez as Snoopy.

"I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown" was executive produced by Lee Mendelson. The animation was produced by Bill Melendez and directed by Bill Melendez and Larry Leichlite. The music was written by Vince Guaraldi and David Benoit and performed and arranged by David Benoit. Animation is by Eddy Houchins, Shawn Cashman and Dave Brain.

On Oct. 2, 1950, the PEANUTS comic strip launched in seven American newspapers. Who would have guessed the impact the brand would have around the world for decades to come. Nearly 60 years later, the comic strip appears in over 2,200 newspapers, in 75 countries and 21 languages. PEANUTS animated specials have become a seasonal tradition and thousands of consumer products are available in virtually all retail channels.





Related Articles View More TV Stories