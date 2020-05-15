ABC to Air AFTER THE DANCE WITH STEPHEN A. SMITH: A SPORTSCENTER SPECIAL

ESPN host and NBA expert commentator Stephen A. Smith hosts a prime-time special "After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special," Tuesday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Smith will be joined by basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, along with surprise appearances by other NBA legends, to discuss their biggest takeaways from the epic and highly rated series "The Last Dance," the 10-part sports documentary chronicling the life and career of legendary basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and the celebrated Chicago Bulls' teams of the 1990s.

The series is produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23. The conclusion of the hit documentary airs Sunday, May 17, on ESPN.

"After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special" is produced by ESPN and executive produced by Stephen A. Smith.





Related Articles View More TV Stories