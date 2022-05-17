ABC Unveils 2022-2023 Fall Primetime Schedule

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, TODAY unveiled the ABC primetime schedule for the 2022-2023 fall season, featuring a strong, returning slate of established, fan-favorite shows and two new powerhouse scripted series, both anchored by bold and compelling female leads.

Additionally, ABC adds a sprinkle of star power to long-running game show staples, with the pickup of the all-new, high-stakes "Celebrity Jeopardy!," which joins the Sunday night lineup, paired with the return of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

The network continues to deliver on its success as the season's No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for the third year in a row, winning six of the last eight seasons based on entertainment programming. ABC ranks or ties as the No. 1 entertainment network on 14 of the 32 weeks of the season to date among Adults 18-49, marking more weekly wins with entertainment programming than any other network.

"Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we're continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles," said Erwich. "By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we're betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year."

This fall, ABC debuts dramas "Alaska," from Oscar®-winning writer Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight") and starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank, and the "The Rookie: Feds," a spinoff of the popular Sunday night police drama "The Rookie" and starring Niecy Nash-Betts.

The network is also leaning into the strength of its Wednesday night comedy block, having renewed its full roster including legacy series "The Conners" and "The Goldbergs," fan-favorite "Home Economics" and ABC's No. 1 new comedy last season from burgeoning star Quinta Brunson - critically acclaimed breakout hit "Abbott Elementary."

These shows will be joined in the fall by previously announced returning series "America's Funniest Home Videos," "Bachelor in Paradise," "Big Sky," "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune," "The Good Doctor," "Grey's Anatomy," "The Rookie," "Shark Tank" and "Station 19."

The freshman comedy "Not Dead Yet," starring Gina Rodriguez, will debut midseason, along with the return of the Peabody Award-nominated comedy "The Wonder Years" and the drama "A Million Little Things."

Beloved unscripted series also returning midseason include ABC's No. 1 program this season in Total Viewers and preeminent singing competition series, "American Idol," the nation's guilty pleasure, "The Bachelor," and laugh-out-loud courtroom comedy "Judge Steve Harvey."

Additional midseason announcements will be made at a later time.