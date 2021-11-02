ABC News Announces Coverage of the 2021 Election on Tuesday, November 2

ABC News TODAY announced its coverage of the 2021 election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, available throughout the day across all programs and platforms, as several contests take place throughout the country.

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir will lead coverage for the network's special reports on results, and ABC News' powerhouse political team will report the latest news and developments as the day progresses, including the gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

Coverage begins on 'Good Morning America,' as correspondents Stephanie Ramos and Kenneth Moton report from polling places in Virginia.

"Nightline" with co-anchor Juju Chang will report on the high-stakes gubernatorial race and provide comprehensive coverage of other contests, taking a look at the larger implications of the results on the president, as well as the Democratic and Republican parties. Moton will also have interviews with voters in Virginia.

ABC News Live will stream special election coverage live, beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT, anchored by Linsey Davis. It will include live results from the Virginia and New Jersey races, runoffs in Ohio, ballot proposals in Minneapolis and Texas and context and analysis on other top news stories of the day. A live election results ticker will also be running on the channel, tracking all the major races from coast to coast.

Davis will be joined by chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl from Washington, D.C.; Ramos and Moton from Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe's campaign headquarters, respectively; and deputy political director Averi Harper, senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer and political director Rick Klein covering how votes are coming in and the issues on voters' minds. ABC News contributors Yvette Simpson, Chris Christie, Sarah Isgur and Amanda Renteria will offer analysis of the races.

On "GMA3: What You Need to Know," Klein and contributor and Sirius XM host Mike Muse will join to discuss the key races across the nation in Tuesday's election.

Starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT today, FiveThirtyEight will live blog the election until winners are determined in New Jersey and Virginia. FiveThirtyEight will also have real-time analysis of the vote count and guidance on how to interpret the results, including avoiding red or blue mirages. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast will dive into the results and have stand-alone pieces on the Virginia and New Jersey governors and assembly races.

The ABC News Digital team will preview the Virginia governor's race with updated results as they come in. Klein will provide analysis in Wednesday's edition of "The Note" newsletter. The team will update results for the New Jersey governor's race, capture major moments during the day and publish "On Location" episodes covering the results following Election Day.

ABC Audio will provide affiliates with hourly Status Reports on Election Day as well as special reports, live audio feeds and live anchored coverage as events warrant.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be providing reports throughout the evening on election night with multi-platform reporter Faith Abubey from Washington. In addition, NewsOne will also be providing analysis from Klein. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.