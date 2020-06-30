A24 Releases Collector's Edition of MIDSOMMAR Director's Cut with Introduction by Martin Scorsese

Today, A24 has released an exclusive collector's edition of the Midsommar Director's Cut, available to purchase at shop.a24films.com .

The special Blu-ray release of Ari Aster's 2019 film comes enclosed in a hardcover, clothbound slipcase and includes an illustrated book featuring a foreword by Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese and original artworks from the film by artist Ragnar Persson, making this a collectible item for fans of Hårga.



At a time when movies feel more ephemeral than ever, A24 continues to elevate the artistry of its writer-directors and their films with special edition publications. Following its foray into publishing with a series of quarterly zines and a collection of hardcover screenplay books exploring Ex Machina, The Witch, and Moonlight, the Midsommar Blu-ray marks the first disc release by A24.



With a runtime of 171 minutes-33 minutes longer than the theatrical release-the director's cut offers a richer sampling of Aster's psychedelic vision in its most unadulterated (and unrated!) form. The edition comes with a textured cloth slipcase accompanied by a 62-page illustrated booklet and is priced at $45. Buyers have the option to choose between the 4K UHD or standard high-definition versions, both unlocked in all regions to work with international Blu-ray players.

