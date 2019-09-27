A VERY BRADY RENOVATION Invites Fans to Choose Contest Winner

After receiving more than 3,000 video submissions from Brady Bunch superfans during its "A Very Brady Contest," HGTV is ready for America to vote on a winner from the nine finalists it selected. Currently airing the smash hit series A VERY BRADY RENOVATION on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, HGTV invited viewers to enter for the opportunity to win a highly-coveted prize-a once-in-a-lifetime, six-night stay at the fully renovated, iconic Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles from Dec. 9 to 15, 2019. The public can watch the finalist videos and vote for their favorite submission at HGTV.com/Brady starting Monday, Sept. 30, at 12 p.m. ET until Friday, Oct. 11, at 5 p.m. ET. HGTV viewers who participate in the voting process can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win one of ten framed, limited-edition, commemorative posters for A Very Brady Renovation-autographed by the series' stars.

Winners of HGTV's "A Very Brady Contest" will be announced on or around Nov. 1, 2019. In addition to the stay at the house, the grand prize winner will receive coach roundtrip airfare for the winner and up to seven guests, a curated LA tourist experience and $25,000. Eight runners-up will be awarded $500 each. Full contest details and the official rules are available at HGTV.com/Brady.

A Very Brady Renovation, which premiered Sept. 9, features the full-scale overhaul of the real Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles. Exterior shots of that house were often used to establish a sense of time and place for the Brady family. HGTV executed a show-stopping transformation of the home by adding 2,000 square feet to its original footprint-all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. The house was replicated to include the iconic floating staircase, the orange-and-green kitchen, Greg's attic, the kids Jack-n-Jill bathroom and many more memorable spaces. The Brady Bunch house will forever hold a special place in television history and American Pop culture.

For more about A Very Brady Renovation, fans can visit HGTV.com/Brady to find exclusive digital video series, in-depth articles, photo galleries, show updates and more. Brady fans also can follow along on HGTV's Facebook page and the dedicated Brady Bunch Instagram account, @verybradyrenovation. Across HGTV's social platforms, the #verybradyreno hashtag offers an unscripted glimpse into this one-of-a-kind makeover.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on September 30, 2019 and ends at 5:00 p.m. ET on October 11, 2019. Ten winners will get an autographed poster. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visitHGTV.com/Brady. Sponsored by Home & Garden Television, 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37932.

