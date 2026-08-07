A SEASON IN HELL EP From Russ Rankin Set for September Release

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Russ Rankin, frontman of Good Riddance, has announced a solo EP titled A SEASON IN HELL, set for release via Indecision Records. The announcement arrives alongside the release of the project's lead single, What Brand Of Hell, which is available now.

The EP arrives September 25 via Indecision Records.

A blistering collision of melodic urgency, 'What Brand Of Hell' deals with feelings of isolation and the instinct to harden oneself against repeated disappointment. Propelled by Rankin's unmistakable vocal delivery, the track captures the tension between vulnerability and self-preservation. Equal parts introspective and confrontational, 'What Brand Of Hell' channels personal unrest into a cathartic anthem, setting the tone for the rest of the release.

'It's about generalized fear, frustration and anxiety,' explains Rankin. 'It deals with the tempered recognition of this as a lived, shared human trait more than an individual's specific cross to bear.'

A Season In Hell consists of three new original songs alongside three covers. The EP reconnects Rankin with the style that first established him, while offering his own take on a handful of classics by The Records, The Avengers, and Leon Rosselson (arranged and popularized by Billy Bragg).

'Adam Gomez took care of the drumming, while I played all the other instruments and did all the vocals. I had written these songs that maybe didn't suit Good Riddance, and then there were these cover songs I kept finding myself drawn to, so I decided to record all of it,' explains Rankin.

A Season In Hell Tracklist

March 8th

A Rising Tide

What Brand Of Hell

Cheap Tragedies

Starry Eyes

The World Turned Upside Down

About Russ Rankin

Russ Rankin is a singer, songwriter, columnist, poet, and screenwriter from Santa Cruz, CA.

He is best known as the vocalist for seminal hardcore band Good Riddance, as well as the vocalist for Only Crime.

He has also released two solo albums and performs his own original songs acoustically.

He has been a columnist & op-ed writer for such publications as AMP, Razorcake, Alternative Press, The Washington Times, and others.

In 2023, Rankin released his first poetry collection, 'Pure Few Hearts,' on Thera Books.

A SEASON IN HELL features three original songs alongside three cover tracks. Rankin has described the lead single as addressing generalized fear, frustration and anxiety, calling it a recognition of those feelings as a shared human experience rather than an individual burden.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Lutts | Download Press Photo



Photo Credit: Lindsey Lutts | Download Press Photo

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