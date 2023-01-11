A New '20/20' Reports on the Shocking Student Murders in Idaho

Terror gripped the rural town of Moscow, Idaho, when authorities found four University of Idaho students ― Ethan Chapin (20), Madison Mogen (21), Xana Kernodle (20) and Kaylee Goncalves (21) ― stabbed to death in an off-campus house in November.

The case quickly made national headlines as police worked to identify a suspect and piece together answers to the puzzling crime. Just weeks ago, a shocking break in the case occurred when authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student at Washington State University, as the primary suspect and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Although Kohberger has yet to enter a formal plea, his public defender noted that he is "eager to be exonerated."

A new two-hour "20/20," with reporting by ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth, provides a comprehensive look at the case and covers the latest details, including a deep dive into the recently unsealed affidavit.

The episode also includes exclusive sit-down interviews with parents and loved ones of the victims and interviews with those who knew Kohberger. "Horror in Idaho; The Student Murders" airs Friday, Jan. 13 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

ABC News' "20/20" is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, "20/20" features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high-profile stories. Janice Johnston is the executive producer.

The two-hour "20/20" events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EST on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.