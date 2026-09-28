A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE to Wrap 2026 With North American Arena Tour

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Diamond-certified global superstar A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will wrap up his busy year with a final series of 2026 headline dates beginning November 7 at Boston, MA's Agganis Arena and then making stops at arenas in Philadelphia, Toronto, Orlando, Minneapolis, and Hartford through late December.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, September 30 at 10:00 am (local). Local presales start Thursday, October 1 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, October 1 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, October 2 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, visit aboogiehbtl.com/tour.

The upcoming run joins previously announced shows including Buffalo, NY's Keybank Arena (September 18), Pittsburgh, PA's Petersen Events Center at the University of Pittsburgh (September 19), and a two-night, sold-out stand at Elmont, NY's UBS Arena (October 29-30) marking the 10th anniversary of his RIAA Platinum-certified 2016 debut mixtape, Artist. Support on select dates comes from BabyChiefDoit, Cash Cobain, DaBaby, G Herbo, J.I the Prince, Moneybagg Yo, NTG, Yung Miami and Zeddy Will.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Live 2026

October 29 – Elmont, NY – 10 Years of Artist @ UBS Arena *SOLD OUT*

October 30 – Elmont, NY – 10 Years of Artist @ UBS Arena *SOLD OUT*

November 7 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

November 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center

November 28 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

December 5 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

December 12 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

December 19 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

A Boogie kicked off his milestone 2026 with the instantly sold-out hometown Boogie Bash at NYC's Radio City Music Hall. He began the next chapter of his ongoing musical journey as 'The Artist' earlier this year with the arrival of the acclaimed new EP, Before Artistry. The six-track project includes such standout tracks as 'Glitchin,' 'Show Me Something Real,' 'PGD (feat. Kyle Richh & Zeddy Will),' and 'Red Light (feat. Trippie Redd).' Before Artistry was met by critical applause with CLASH raving, 'a punchy return, laden with energy and his trademark zeal…more than a decade in the game the rapper remains a magnetic figure.'

Last October saw 'Part of Me' – which interpolates Mariah Carey's chart-topping classic, 'We Belong Together' – prove another worldwide hit for A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, entering Billboard's Hot 100, Rhythmic Airplay, and Hot New R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts along with official singles charts in Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. As if all that weren't enough, A Boogie's incredible 2025 wrapped up with a bang as a number of his classic hits earned new RIAA certifications, with 'Look Back At It' now officially certified 7x Platinum, 'Jungle' and 'Still Think About It' both jumping to 5x Platinum, 'Demons & Angels' and 'Me and My Guitar' each notching 2x Platinum, and 'Friend Zone' reaching Platinum, with 'Might Not Give Up' and 'Bleed' both attaining Gold status.

Photo Credit: August Daft



Photo Credit: August Daft

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 48 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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