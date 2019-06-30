90210 Talent Agency Signs Actress, Writer, And Producer Carolyn Bridget Kennedy

Theo Caesar and 90210 Talent Agency have signed award-winning SAG-AFTRA Actress, Writer, and Producer Carolyn Bridget Kennedy to theatrical representation. Kennedy, who is best known for her various episodic web series that have received over one million views, is also represented commercially by 90210 Talent Agency through Alan Coto. "I'm so excited to have 90210 as part of my team", said Kennedy.

Kennedy has won several awards for her work, including for Leading Actress from IndieFEST Film Awards (California), Accolade Global Film Competition (California), and Actors Awards (LA). Her comedy web series "Danger Pay" for which she is also the creator, writer, and lead actress, won Best Sketch Comedy at Asia Web Awards (Korea) and an Award of Merit from Elevation Indie Film Awards (Ireland). She also wrote, produced and starred in her first comedy short film "Super Speed Dates", which won Best Original Story at Los Angeles Film Awards. Her micro-shorts, "New Age Family" and "Mad Management", have won a total of 9 awards so far. She studies at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, The Groundlings, Upright Citizens Brigade, and is writing and performing Stand Up Comedy in LA.

Kennedy is also represented by Wendy Lumby for Canadian theatrical and Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix .com for publicity and brand management.

90210 Talent Agency represents some of the hardest working rising talent the industry has to offer in the areas of Film/TV (Theatrical), Commercial, Print, Voice Over (VO), Literary, Comedy, and Production. https://www.90210talent.com

Photo Credit: Dana Patrick





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You