90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE Returns to TLC With Seven New Singles

90 DAY FIANCÉ fan-favorites are looking to find love again, while attempting to let go of baggage from their past. This new season of 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE features two returning singles and five new singles on their quests for love.

Throughout the season, the singles will navigate the world of online dating, first dates, first loves, and of course, the pain and heartbreak that comes when you navigate the world of dating. 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE premieres Monday, January 1 at 8pm ET/PT on TLC. 

The following are the singles featured on the upcoming season of 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE. 

Debbie, 68, Georgia  

Debbie, at the age of 68, is on a quest to find love again. She is moving on from her past relationship with Oussama and trying to find an age-appropriate man who still turns her on. Her journey on 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE will take her outside of her comfort zone and into a whole new world when she finds someone she can envision a future with if only her cop son, Julian, doesn't intervene.  

John, 40, Nevada  

John, known for his many opinions about his brother Patrick's relationship with Thais and his bachelor lifestyle, steps out of his comfort zone as he starts dating a woman in Texas. She wants three things from their relationship: marriage, a child, and for John to move to Texas. John's journey will explore the complexities of moving from his carefree lifestyle to a more serious and committed way of living.  

Tyray, 33, California   

Tyray is on a journey of personal growth and transformation, trying to overcome his insecurities after his experience getting catfished by his online girlfriend of four years. Despite his fears, Tyray will lean on his brothers to help him in his pursuit of love as he navigates the scary, yet exciting experience of dating in the real world. 

Chantel, 32, Georgia  

Chantel's getting her groove back and she's ready for love. After her painful divorce with Pedro on THE FAMILY CHANTEL, Chantel decides to take control of her love life and travels to Greece on a girl's trip. During this fantasy trip that feels right out of a romance novel, Chantel debates whether she is ready to open her heart again. As memories of Pedro flood her mind, Chantel wonders if she is ready to fall in love with another foreign man. 

Tim, 42, North Carolina   

Even though 90 DAY FIANCÉ fan-favorite Tim made his debut on the franchise with then-girlfriend Jeniffer from Colombia, it is his previous relationship with his ex-fiancé, Veronica, that has really captivated viewers. Tim is paving his way in dating once again in this season, with the support of Veronica throughout. Will he find his true love this time around with the help of his ex-fiancé and bestie?  

Returning: Veronica, 37, North Carolina   

After several years of singlehood, Veronica is ready to find that special person. In this season, Veronica's commit to Jamal, only to have their relationship take a complicated turn. If there's one thing for certain, it is that Veronica's not giving up hope of finding the perfect soulmate, while still having her ex-fiancé turned best friend, Tim, in her life.     

Returning: Natalie, 39, Ukraine   

After months of long-distance dating, Natalie decides to make a significant move to Los Angeles to try things out with Josh. As Natalie tries to build a life with Josh in LA, she begins to realize that Josh's lifestyle might not be conducive to the future Natalie envisions for herself. Natalie dreams of having children and starting a family, and wonders if Josh can really give her what she needs. 

Follow TLC on  Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube for all the latest on 90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE. 

90 DAY: THE SINGLE LIFE is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC. 

