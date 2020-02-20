90 DAY FIANCE: WHAT NOW? Returns to TLC

90 DAY FIANCÉ fans will get a double serving of the hit franchise this weekend. In addition to Sunday's season premiere of BEFORE THE 90 DAYS, new episodes of 90 DAY FIANCÉ: WHAT NOW? are coming to TLC GO, the brand's TV Everywhere app. The first episode will be available for streaming this Sunday, February 23 and new episodes will post weekly. After premiering on TLC GO these episodes will also air on Monday nights on TLC beginning April 20 at 9PM ET/PT.

WHAT NOW? follows individuals featured previously in the franchise as they continue to navigate their lives before, during or after saying "I do" (or "I don't"), tackling major life moments and decisions along the way. In this season we catch up with Jesse (BEFORE THE 90 DAYS), as he tries to make a new relationship work years after his break-up with Darcey. Long time 90 DAY FIANCÉ couple Loren and Alexei are preparing for the birth of their first baby and Tiffany (THE OTHER WAY), makes the long trek to South Africa with her young son from a previous relationship and her newborn, so that Ronald can meet his daughter for the first time.

Featured in the new season are:

Jesse (Amsterdam)

Steven (Bowie, Md.) and Olga (Russia)

Laura (Orlando, Fla.) and Aladin (Qatar)

Avery (Columbus, Ohio) and Omar (Syria)

Tiffany (Frederick, Md.) and Ronald (South Africa)

Corey (Mill A., Wash.) and Evelin (Ecuador)

Loren (Hollywood, Fla.) and Alexei (Israel)

Rebecca (Canton, Ga.) and Zied (Tunisia)

David (Louisville, Ky.) and Annie (Thailand)

Rachel (Albuquerque, N.M.) and Jon (England)

Robert (Winter Park, Fla.) and Anny (Dominican Republic)





