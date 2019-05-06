8th Annual Breakthroughs Film Festival Showcases Short Films by Emerging Women Directors From Around the Globe

For the past 8 years, BREAKTHROUGHS FILM FESTIVAL (BFF) has been working towards its vision of a film industry that recognizes the value women, trans, and non-binary directors bring to filmmaking. They continue to provide clear opportunities for emerging filmmakers from these communities to have their voices heard. BFF proudly presents its 2019 programme, which consists of 23 short films that come in two parts: "The Power of Yet" on Friday, June 7th, and "It's Still You" on Saturday, June 8th, at the Royal Cinema in Toronto.



From the strength and resistance of the Idle No More movement, to artists and revolutionaries healing through performance art in Scarborough, "The Power of Yet" programme showcases work that explores the idea of an unborn reality, of new beginnings, and most importantly, new endings. In "It's Still You", growth is acknowledged as painful, challenging, joyful, with the ability to unite communities or drive them apart. Through processes of growth, these films invite the viewer along on journeys of self-discovery and re-discovery.



The severe under-representation of women, trans, and non-binary directors in filmmaking is an important discussion in the media today, and supporting emerging filmmakers is key to raising awareness of the value these groups bring to the table. This year, BFF will be presenting awards for Audience Choice,Jury Award, Best Canadian Film, and the Future of Film Award.



"I'm so proud of our programme this year," says BFF's Executive Director, Mariam Zaidi. "We have 23 outstanding works that were chosen from the highest number of submissions we've ever received. It's clear that there is no dearth of talent and vision with so many new voices breaking through in the industry and we're thrilled to be a space that celebrates these filmmakers year after year. "



BFF runs June 7-8, 2019 at the Royal Cinema (608 College St.) at 7pm Friday June 7 and 3pm Saturday June 8. Tickets go on sale May 7 and are $12 for one night or $20 for the two-night festival pass.



Purchases can be made at www.breakthroughsfilmfestival.com or at the door, subject to availability.



ABOUT BREAKTHROUGHS FILM FESTIVAL:

BREAKTHROUGHS FILM FESTIVAL is the only festival in Canada devoted exclusively to short films directed by emerging women, trans, and non-binary directors. They showcase films from any and every genre made by talented artists breaking through into the Canadian and worldwide film scene.www.breakthroughsfilmfestival.com





