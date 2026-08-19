Rooftop Films to Close Season at Green-Wood Cemetery

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Rooftop Films will close out its 30th anniversary Summer Series with 'Rooftop Shots: Closing Night 2026,' a short film program taking place Friday, August 21 at Green-Wood Cemetery.

For the grand finale of Rooftop's 30th season, seven bold new short films take on love, loss, ambition, identity, and the strange, exhilarating business of being human. After three decades, there's only one thing left to do: celebrate.

Tickets to the short film program are $22, with Rooftop members receiving a free pair of tickets to Closing Night 2026.

Featured Shorts

Callback by Matthew Puccini

Greetings from Seaside Heights by Klara Schmickler

Nervous Energy by Eve Liu

Panther Pat by Ashley Brandon

Samba Infinito by Leonardo Martinelli

Today & Tmrw by Mariales Diaz

The Waddles by Max Jenkins

Event Details

Friday, August 21 at Green-Wood Cemetery

7:45 PM: Doors Open

8:15 PM: Live Music

9:00 PM: Films Begin

10:30 PM: Q&A with Filmmakers

10:45 PM: Afterparty, sponsored by Lake Hour and SingleCut Beersmiths

Additional screenings are also on the schedule as part of Rooftop Films' ongoing programming. 'Trapped: Mind-Altering Shorts 2026,' a short film program, is set for Friday, August 28 at Industry City, Courtyard 5/6. Tickets are $22, with discounted tickets available to Rooftop members. Through horror, satire, surrealism, and psychological unease, the program of shorts plunges into worlds where bodies mutate, belief systems fracture, and reality itself begins to slip deliciously out of reach.

'Mad Hot Ballroom' will screen as a free community screening with RSVP on Thursday, September 3 at Snug Harbor. Eleven-year-old New York City public school kids journey into the world of ballroom dancing and reveal pieces of themselves and their world along the way. Told from their candid, sometimes humorous perspectives, these kids are transformed, from reluctant participants to determined competitors, from typical urban kids to 'ladies and gentlemen,' on their way to try to compete in the final citywide competition.

'Newlyweeds' will also screen as a free community screening with RSVP on Saturday, September 12 at Brower Park. Director Shaka King's feature debut provokes a thoughtful meditation on the habits that hinder modern relationships, navigating through the perilous and comedic with a natural ease and restraint.

'Gorilla Gorilla' will have its world premiere as part of a feature film program on Friday, September 18 at New Design High School. Tickets are $22, with discounted tickets available to Rooftop members. After her divisive debut feature, Anne, an up-and-coming filmmaker, sets out to make her sophomore film, In Memory of Anne Heche. However things quickly take a turn for the worse as scenes go awry, actors drop out, and Anne's prickly friendship with her lead actress becomes increasingly toxic.

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