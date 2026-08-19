Oranj Goodman Releases New Single "WOLF" via Atlantic Records

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Tacoma, WA-based singer Oranj Goodman continues his rise with the premiere of his untamed new single, 'Wolf,' streaming now via Atlantic Records.

The spirits of R&B, soul, and hip-hop pass through Oranj Goodman who emits them back out into the ether in a unique and signature hybridized style. The Washington State-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist tunes into genres and emotions with the same antenna. Reflecting the rich diversity of the Pacific Northwest, Goodman performed for the first time at eight-years-old, accompanying his uncle on ukulele at Pike Place Market. Raised in the inner-city Melting Pot of Seattle-Tacoma area, Goodman initially gravitated towards making hip-hop during high school. Inspired by classics like Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly and Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life, he later imbued melody into his songwriting, conjuring a different kind of soul accented by R&B and 70s soul. Delivering his vision to the masses, Goodman gained traction with a series of independent releases.

With production from Goodman and GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaker Danja, 2025's Medicine yielded the fan favorite '$106,' which has clocked north of 3.5M Spotify streams and is joined by an introspective music video that sees him returning to his old neighborhood of Hilltop Housing in Tacoma, reflecting on the hard-fought journey from humble beginnings to today's rising success. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Dito Andrés (PARTYNEXTDOOR, Drake, OneRepublic), the powerful visual is streaming now. Recent months have seen Goodman following up with a series of equally potent new tracks, including 'Alone In LA' and 'Drama,' both joined by official music videos directed by Andrés. In addition, Goodman recently visited Brooklyn, NY's Dumblit Studios for an emotional live performance of 'Drama,' streaming now. With today's premiere of 'Wolf' – and more new music on the horizon - Oranj Goodman will only continue to break boundaries on what is proving an unstoppable ascent.

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