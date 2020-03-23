55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS Moves to September

The Academy of Country Music® and Dick Clark productions announced today that the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS™ has set a new air date, Wednesday, Sept. 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will stream live and on demand on CBS All Access. As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards® that honors the biggest names and emerging talent in the COUNTRY MUSIC industry, will be hosted by reigning ACM® Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award® winner Keith Urban for the first time.



As announced last week, the new special ACM PRESENTS: OUR COUNTRY will be broadcast Sunday, April 5 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, the time period originally slated for the 55TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. The new special will feature at-home acoustic performances with top Country artists along with clips of their favorite ACM Awards moments. It will be a night filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.



Additional details surrounding the 55th ACM Awards will be available soon, including the venue, performers and more. For more information, visit ACMcountry.com. You can also like Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC on Facebook or follow on Twitter at @ACMawards, follow on Instagram at @ACMawards and sign up for the FREE ACM A-List for more immediate updates.





