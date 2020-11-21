28th Annual African Diaspora Film Festival Goes Virtual

In these times of pandemic and deep reflection around the human experience of people of color, the 28th edition of the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) goes 100% online nationwide for the first time in order to continue providing you with a rich and unique cultural experience. ADIFF 2020 features a selection of 75 films hailing from 31 countries, including 27 World, USA, East Coast and NY premieres. The eclectic editorial line that characterizes ADIFF offers thought-provoking films, some independently made, others coming from major international festivals such as Berlinale, Sundance, Cannes, Toronto, Fespaco and Durban. ADIFF also features a few special revivals.

The festival runs Friday, November 27 to Sunday, December 13, 2020.

This year's edition sheds a light on the Hollywood Afro-Latino actor Juano Hernandez. Programs include the Afro-Colombian Cinema with a brief exploration of the Afro-Colombian identity, the First Nation Program with films and a conversation focusing on the plight of First Nation populations in different parts of the world; the Art, Resistance & Activism program, the public award for the Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color, and a free program dedicated to schools.

