2 DOPE QUEENS' Phoebe Robinson Brings First Solo Stand-Up Comedy Special To HBO Max

Robinson brings her humor to an hour where she dives into quarantining with her boyfriend, moderating on Michelle Obama's book tour, and more.

HBO Max announced today the greenlight of a solo stand-up special from actress, New York Times best selling author, and comedian Phoebe Robinson (2 Dope Queens, Black Frasier), marking her first for television.



Robinson brings her singular brand of confessional humor to an hour where she dives into quarantining with her boyfriend, moderating on Michelle Obama's book tour, and failing at being a social justice warrior, among many other topics.



"Phoebe's unique brand of humor is exciting and fresh and we are proud to welcome her to the Max family" said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. "A true multi-hyphenate, she radiates with authenticity and has her finger on the pulse of what's happening in the world today."



"I feel like Susan Lucci when she finally won a Daytime Emmy (this reference is for my mom). It took twelve years to get here, but here I am" said Robinson. "Starting my relationship with HBO via 2 DOPE QUEENS was a dream come true and to be able to stay in the HBO family with this stand-up special is helping me keep my lights on and Tampax Pearls in my medicine cabinet. Jokes aside, i'm honored to have the privilege of making people laugh, especially during these times. Thank you in advance for giving me the job of a lifetime."



Robinson will serve as an executive producer with her company Tiny Reparations producing.



Robinson joins HBO Max's exciting slate of stand-up offerings, with previously announced specials from Chelsea Handler, Tracy Morgan, Marlon Wayans, John Early, and Ahir Shah, along with a slate of five specials from Conan O'Brien's Team Coco, which includes which includes solo specials from Moses Storm, and Chris Redd. HBO Max launched the following specials on the platform TODAY: Rose Matafeo: Horndog, Beth Stelling: Girl Daddy, James Veitch: Straight to VHS, and the Latinx multiact special HA Comedy Festival: The Art of Comedy hosted by Anjelah Johnson.

