1917 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is Now Available

Sony Music today releases 1917 (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) with music by GRAMMY®, EMMY® and BAFTA® Award-winning composer THOMAS NEWMAN - listen below. Most recently nominated for "Best Original Score" by the Golden Globe Awards, the album features music from Oscar®-winning filmmaker Sam Mendes' visceral new epic which will be released by Universal Pictures and Amblin Partners beginning Wednesday, December 25. The score is the latest in a long series of collaborations between Thomas Newman and director Sam Mendes. The two artists previously worked together on titles including Skyfall, Spectre, Road to Perdition, Jarhead, American Beauty and more.

"Mostly, I wanted the music to propel action without complicating it, to hover passively at one moment, and land and propel at another," says composer THOMAS NEWMAN of the score. "Because the movie takes place in present tense, the more the music commented on any particular action, the less exciting it was likely to be. Sam and I talked frequently about how to earn those moments where music could be justifiably emotive, and likewise how music could get out of the way and avoid the trap of being overly written. 1917 is compelling, immersive drama without music, so the goal was to avoid accidental redundancy and to add richness and dimension to the drama only as it unfolded."

Set at the height of the First World War, 1917 centers on two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic's George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman), who are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers-Blake's own brother among them.

Listen to the soundtrack below.

1917 (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK)

TRACKLISTING

1917

Up the Down Trench

Gehenna

A Scrap of Ribbon

The Night Window

The Boche

Tripwire

A Bit of Tin

Lockhouse

Blake and Schofield

Milk

Écoust-Saint-Mein

Les Arbres

Engländer

The Rapids

Croisilles Wood

Sixteen Hundred Men

Mentions in Dispatches

Come Back to Us





Related Articles View More TV Stories