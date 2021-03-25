100 LATINOS DIJERON Returns to Estrella TV

EstrellaTV premiered season five of the popular primetime game show 100 Latinos Dijeron on March 22 at 7 PM ET/6 PM CT. The series will air Monday through Friday. Series host Mau Nieto, one of Mexico's top standup comedians, returns to the Spanish-language version of Fremantle's American classic game show "Family Feud." 100 Latinos Dijeron can be viewed on the EstrellaTV Network, carried by most major cable carriers, and streamed everywhere on Samsung TV+, The Roku Channel, Xumo, and FuboTV.

"This season, we are bringing more humor, more funny answers, more unforgettable moments, and most importantly, more families willing to give it their all," said Nieto about 100 Latinos Dijeron season five. "With the pandemic, we all need to laugh and come together, and our families competing on the show are bringing us just that."

Taped in Mexico City and coproduced by Fremantle Media Mexico, the series features families battling it out to name the most popular answers to survey questions to win prizes. In addition to families, season five features special guest stars including the actors from "Cañón, Así Pasa" - actress Gloria Sierra and actor Mike Biagio, actress Rossana Najera ("Tenias Que ser Tú") actor Marcelo Córdoba ("Vencer el Miedo"), actor Alex de Hoyos ("Clear and Present Danger") and Talk Show host Regina Pavón.

Nieto, who is better known for his NETFLIX SPECIAL "Living Sober... From the Bar," and his ongoing YouTube series "El Frasco en Vivo," has become a fan favorite of the show. He launched his career doing standup in Mexico City's comedy circuit. His YouTube show commands an average of 500,000 views per episode and, on various occasions, has surpassed THE ONE million mark.

"Mau Nieto is a star, and our audience loves being entertained and challenged by this game show. We are very happy to be back working with Fremantle Media Mexico on what has fast become a staple game show for our audience," stated Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP of TV Programming for Estrella Media.