Vancouver Opera Opens Its 2022-2023 Season With THE PEARL FISHERS

Vancouver Opera have announced the opening of its 2022-2023 with a full-scale production of Georges Bizet's The Pearl Fishers in October.

From the composer of Carmen, The Pearl Fishers' transcendent beauty, lush orchestration and Bizet's trademark melodies will transport audiences with the first production of this classic opera in 28 years. Directed by Vancouver favourite Rachel Peake, this dramatic opera tells the tale of two devoted friends and the woman that comes between them. Conductor Kamna Gupta makes her Vancouver Opera debut.

"We are thrilled to present the return of this large-scale opera classic as our 2022-2023 season opening production," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Audiences will be delighted by returning artists and the global performers making their Vancouver Opera debut in The Pearl Fishers. The famous "friendship duet", Au fond du temple saint, is one of the most beautiful and recognizable melodies in the opera repertoire."

Adds Wright, "our director, Rachel Peake, is no stranger to Vancouver Opera audiences who may recall her critically acclaimed work with La Cenerentola and Stickboy. And we are honoured to have Kamna Gupta making her Vancouver Opera debut with this masterful opera."

Cast in the tenor role of Nadir is one of the world's most exciting new talents, Long Long. Long is a winner of the prestigious singing competition Neue Stimmen and is making his Vancouver Opera debut. Singing the baritone role of Zurga is Canadian Phillip Addis who has performed all over the world. Audiences will remember him from Vancouver Opera productions of La Bohème and The Marriage of Figaro. Canadian-Lebanese soprano, Miriam Khalil sings the role of Leila in her Vancouver Opera debut. Canadian-Armenian bass-baritone, Vartan Gabrielian performs the role of Nourabad. The Pearl Fishers is sung in French with English SURTITLES projected above the stage.

Single tickets for the 2022-2023 season start at $50 and are available now through the Vancouver Opera box office online or at 604-683-0222. Additionally, those who want to become a member of the Vancouver Opera family can be come a subscriber. Choose from one of five subscriptions to experience Vancouver Opera with the best seats at the best price and a flexible refund policy.

Full season subscriptions start at $145. Choose one day of each performance or Build Your Own series to enjoy flexibility with your performances. New this year is the Duet (2 Opera) Subscription package where the subscriber can choose two operas of the season and enjoy the benefits of a subscriber with the duet flex package. For more information about the 2022-2023 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.

