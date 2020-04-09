Utah Symphony and Utah Opera Offer Instructional Learning Videos And On Demand 'Listening Rooms'

In response to cancelled performances due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, Utah Symphony | Utah Opera has gone online with free educational learning resources, virtual assemblies, and instrument and voice video libraries in "School From Home," extending the outreach programs that normally reach 155,000 students and 7,000 teachers each year. For more information, visit https://utahopera.org/education/school-from-home/ and https://utahsymphony.org/education/school-from-home/

"We are thrilled that we can offer students and teachers educational experiences with the wonders of the internet," said Education and Community Outreach Director Paula Fowler. "Through 'School From Home," we are connecting with music students and teachers around the state and beyond with our dynamic content offering everything from virtual opera assemblies to videos highlighting individual orchestra instruments and voice types."

USUO continues to connect communities to the uplifting power of music through social media channels and the website. Amusing and entertaining videos filmed by musicians from home include the viral post by Principal Clarinet Tad Calcara performing George Gershwin's "Somebody Loves Me" on four different instruments: https://www.facebook.com/utahsymphony/videos/232406601208912/

The "Listening Rooms" also offer up close and personal opportunities to bring the sounds of the orchestra and opera directly into people's homes. Past performance clips, audio streams of recordings, curated playlists, and Ghost Light podcasts are available around the clock and on demand. For more information, visit the "Listening Room" for Utah Symphony (https://utahsymphony.org/explore/playlists/listening-room/) and Utah Opera (https://utahopera.org/explore/playlists/listening-room/).

KBYU radio station Classical 89 will increase broadcasts in the coming weeks of previously recorded performances and some commercial recordings that the orchestra has published in recent years, including works by Prokofiev, Berlioz and Saint-Saens. For a complete list of the air dates, times and programs, visit https://utahsymphony.org/radio-broadcasts/

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera announced the suspension of 13 performances through May 23, 2020 in response to the state's increased COVID-19 precautions for social distancing and Salt Lake County Arts and Culture's announcement that performing arts venues will be closed through May 15, 2020.rg.





