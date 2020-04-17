Tulsa Opera Will Stream Excerpts From EMMELINE Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

According to OperaWire, Tulsa Opera will stream clips from its rescheduled production of Tobias Picker's Emmeline.

Beginning on April 20, the company will present three performances from Emmeline, which was set to premiere in a new production on May 1. The opera has now been moved to the 2021-22 season.

On April 20, soprano Madison Leonard Will headline the performance, taking on the title role. She will perform the Letter Aria, featuring Picker playing Piano.

The next performance will take place on April 22, featuring Leonard alongside mezzo-soprano Margaret Lattimore for the duet "They are waiting below" featuring Justin Williams playing piano. Lattimore will play the role of Aunt Hannah in the opera.

The final performance, on April 24, will feature Leonard taking on the Maryanne Aria, with Picker playing piano.

All three performances take place at 2pm CST.

Read more on OperaWire.

Learn more at tulsaopera.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You