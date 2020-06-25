Shutdown Streaming
The Met Announces Week 16 Schedule For Nightly Met Opera Streams

The Met has announced the Week 16 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.


Monday, June 29 - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Conducted by Enrique Mazzola; starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena, and Maurizio Muraro. Transmitted live on March 2, 2019.

Tuesday, June 30 - Wagner's Die Walküre (Viewer's Choice)

Conducted by James Levine; starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll. From April 8, 1989.

Wednesday, July 1 - Shostakovich's The Nose

Conducted by Pavel Smelkov; starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot. Transmitted live on October 26, 2013.

Thursday, July 2 - Bizet's Carmen

Conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado; starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Ildar Abdrazakov. Transmitted live on November 1, 2014.

Friday, July 3 - Mozart's Don Giovanni

Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán. Transmitted live on October 29, 2011.

Saturday, July 4 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale

Conducted by Nicola Rescigno; starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier. Transmitted live on January 11, 1979.

Sunday, July 5 - Rossini's La Donna del Lago

Conducted by Michele Mariotti; starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus. Transmitted live on March 14, 2015.


