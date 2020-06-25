The Met Announces Week 16 Schedule For Nightly Met Opera Streams

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Met has announced the Week 16 schedule for its Nightly Met Opera Streams, a free series of encore Live in HD presentations streamed on the company website during the coronavirus closure.

All Nightly Met Opera Streams begin at 7:30pm and remain available via metopera.org for 23 hours. The performances are also accessible on all Met Opera on Demand apps.



Monday, June 29 - Donizetti's La Fille du Régiment

Conducted by Enrique Mazzola; starring Pretty Yende, Stephanie Blythe, Kathleen Turner, Javier Camarena, and Maurizio Muraro. Transmitted live on March 2, 2019.

Tuesday, June 30 - Wagner's Die Walküre (Viewer's Choice)

Conducted by James Levine; starring Hildegard Behrens, Jessye Norman, Christa Ludwig, Gary Lakes, James Morris, and Kurt Moll. From April 8, 1989.

Wednesday, July 1 - Shostakovich's The Nose

Conducted by Pavel Smelkov; starring Andrey Popov, Alexander Lewis, and Paulo Szot. Transmitted live on October 26, 2013.

Thursday, July 2 - Bizet's Carmen

Conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado; starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Ildar Abdrazakov. Transmitted live on November 1, 2014.

Friday, July 3 - Mozart's Don Giovanni

Conducted by Fabio Luisi; starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán. Transmitted live on October 29, 2011.

Saturday, July 4 - Donizetti's Don Pasquale

Conducted by Nicola Rescigno; starring Beverly Sills, Alfredo Kraus, Håkan Hagegård, and Gabriel Bacquier. Transmitted live on January 11, 1979.

Sunday, July 5 - Rossini's La Donna del Lago

Conducted by Michele Mariotti; starring Joyce DiDonato, Daniela Barcellona, Juan Diego Flórez, John Osborn, and Oren Gradus. Transmitted live on March 14, 2015.

