Teatro Grattacielo Names Hilary Baboukis New Director Of Artistic Operations And Programming
The mezzo-soprano and arts administrator becomes the organization's second full-time employee.
Teatro Grattacielo has appointed Hilary Baboukis as Director of Artistic Operations and Programming, effective September 1, 2026. Baboukis steps into the role as the organization's second full-time employee, marking Teatro Grattacielo's growth over recent years as well as its commitment to creating opportunities for young artists and arts administrators to grow into leadership roles within the field.
For Baboukis, this appointment is a unique opportunity to help foster the operatic art form as a present and thriving storytelling medium.
"I am delighted and honored to step into this new role! Teatro Grattacielo fills an important and underserved niche in our artistic ecosystem and our community. It's a privilege to be part of this amazing team, and I look forward to the work ahead," says Baboukis.
About Hilary Baboukis
Hilary Baboukis is a Greek-American mezzo-soprano, conductor, and arranger/orchestrator. She had the good fortune to grow up surrounded by music, sang her first opera at age ten (as a 'street urchin' in a local production of La bohème), and has been blissfully ensconced in the arts ever since, as a performer and, eventually, in arts administration. She studied at Columbia University, the American University in Cairo, and Oklahoma State University, and has worked with arts organizations across the tri-state area. She is also the Associate Music Director at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City, teaches voice at Wagner College in Staten Island, and maintains a private voice studio in Jersey City. She is honored to become a part of the Teatro Grattacielo family.
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