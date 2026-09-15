Video: Quinn Kelsey Sings MACBETH Aria in Met Opera Rehearsal Footage
New footage captures an early rehearsal of Verdi's Shakespearean tragedy ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The Metropolitan Opera has shared new rehearsal footage of baritone Quinn Kelsey performing an excerpt from the title character's Act IV aria, "Mal per me che m'affidai," from Verdi's Macbeth. The clip, filmed during an early stage rehearsal, offers a preview of the production ahead of its place in the Met's 2026-27 season.
Verdi's Macbeth adapts Shakespeare's drama of ambition, guilt, and downfall into one of the composer's most dramatically charged scores. Verdi drew from the play's themes of fate, superstition, and power, and famously resisted purely beautiful lyricism in favor of music that matched the story's darker psychological terrain. The opera is considered a pivotal work in Verdi's development, bridging his earlier conventional style with the more integrated musical dramas of his mature period.
The Met's production is helmed by Louisa Proske, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting. The rehearsal footage was captured by videographer Neville Braithwaite, giving audiences an early look at the staging process before the opera reaches the Met stage.
In the clip, Kelsey delivers the aria's anguished lines as Macbeth confronts the consequences of his ambition, a moment Verdi built to be viscerally gripping rather than merely melodic. Tickets for the production are available through the Met Opera box office, its app, and metopera.org.
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