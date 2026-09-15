Video: Opera Orlando Shares Sing Thru Highlights for MADAME BUTTERFLY

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Opera Orlando posted a new video offering sing thru highlights from its upcoming production of Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly, giving audiences a preview of key musical moments including the Humming Chorus and the aria Un Bel Di. The footage spotlights soprano Yeawon Jun, who makes her Opera Orlando debut in the title role of Cio-Cio San.

Madame Butterfly tells the story of a young woman navigating the collision of imperialism, infatuation, and maternal devotion after marrying an American naval officer who departs for the United States shortly after their wedding. Cio-Cio San waits three years convinced of his return, and her selflessness and determination to protect her child remain central to the opera's tragedy. The production is frequently noted as the source of inspiration for the Broadway musical Miss Saigon.

Tenor Isaac Hurtado joins the cast as Lt. Pinkerton, a role for which his performances have been described as carrying

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