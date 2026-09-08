Opera Saratoga General And Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum To Transition Into Advisory Role

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Mary Birnbaum, who has served as Opera Saratoga's tenth General and Artistic Director since March 2023, will conclude her tenure in December 2026, with a direct transition to Artistic Advisor beginning on January 1, 2027. This advisory role will allow Birnbaum, who has become one of the most sought-after opera stage directors in the country, to focus a greater portion of her time on directing nationally.

"It has been a privilege to share Mary with the likes of Lyric Opera of Chicago and the New York Philharmonic during her time with us at Opera Saratoga,' said Board Chairman Bob Miller. 'While we will miss her transformative leadership at the helm, we're thrilled that she has agreed to stay on in an advisory capacity and direct future productions."

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together at Opera Saratoga - a company that's more financially secure, more artistically ambitious, and more connected to its community than when I arrived," said Birnbaum. "Stepping into an advisory role is a chance to keep supporting this company while devoting more of my time to the national directing work that's become such a meaningful part of my career. I'm grateful to the board for making this transition possible, and I'm excited to see what's next for Opera Saratoga."

During her tenure, the company has rebuilt its financial and institutional footing while expanding its artistic ambition. Birnbaum has increased artistic programming without straining the budget, relaunched the company's education program - which now reaches over 10,000 schoolchildren annually - and doubled the capacity of its innovative memory care program, Songs By Heart.

Among Birnbaum's initiatives has been the introduction of a winter production series - an expansion beyond the company's traditional summer festival season, which this year marked Opera Saratoga's 65th anniversary. Launched last winter with La bohème, the series continues this December with La traviata, presented December 4 at Universal Preservation Hall and led by Birnbaum alongside the company's head of music, Adam Nielsen.

Birnbaum's artistic tenure has centered on new opera alongside innovative productions of classic works. Chris Cerrone and Stephanie Fleischmann's In a Grove was presented as an immersive walk through the Spa State Park, and Birnbaum co-created and directed the first-ever collaborative tour between New York State opera companies, in which Opera Saratoga, The Glimmerglass Festival, Finger Lakes Opera and the Seagle Festival partnered on a new production of Kurt Weill's Happy End. The company's stripped-down production style has kept the focus on the quality of the singing actors, many of whom trained under Birnbaum at the Juilliard School, where she serves as dramatic advisor for the Master of Music and Graduate Diploma programs.

Upcoming directing projects for Birnbaum include the world premiere of Kamala Sankaram and Minita Ghandi's The Many Deaths of Laila Starr at Minnesota Opera, opening October 31 at St. Paul's Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, and a residency at Manhattan's Merkin Hall, including the New York performance of Happy End and a collaboration with pianist Adam Tendler on a staged version of Bartok's Mikrokosmos.

Opera Saratoga's Board of Directors has initiated a national search for a successor. Birnbaum will continue to serve in an advisory capacity to ensure a seamless transition of leadership and the successful launch of the 2027 season. Candidates interested in applying may contact Board President Steve Rosenblum at srosenblum@operasaratoga.org.

Tickets and further information regarding Happy End (November 12 at Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center in New York City) and La traviata (December 4 at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs) can be found at operasaratoga.org.

Photo Credit: Birnbaum's 2024 Production of Guys and Dolls (Nua Photography)



Photo Credit: Birnbaum's 2024 Production of Guys and Dolls (Nua Photography)

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