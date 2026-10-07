Sean Panikkar to Make Role Debut in JENŮFA at Metropolitan Opera

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Tenor Sean Panikkar will make his role debut as Laca in the Met’s new production of Janáček’s Jenůfa, replacing Allan Clayton, who has withdrawn for personal reasons. Tenor Ryan Capozzo will appear as Števa, also in his role debut, replacing Panikkar.

Panikkar made his Met debut singing the role of Edmondo in Puccini’s Manon Lescaut in 2008, and since then, he has sung Leonard Woolf in Kevin Puts’s The Hours, Tybalt in Gounod’s Roméo et Juliette, Rodolphe in Rossini’s Guillaume Tell, Molqi in John Adams’s The Death of Klinghoffer, Brighella in Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos, and Arturo in Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor with the company.

Recent highlights include Albert Gregor in Janáček’s The Makropulos Case at Covent Garden, Sergei in Shostakovich’s Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk at the Komische Oper Berlin, Jeník in Smetana’s The Bartered Bride at Madrid’s Teatro Real, Loge in Wagner’s Das Rheingold in new productions at the Bavarian State Opera and Covent Garden, Dionysus in Henze’s Die Bassariden and Alexei in Prokofiev’s The Gambler at the Salzburg Festival, the Drum Major in a new production of Berg’s Wozzeck at the Vienna State Opera, the title role of Britten’s Peter Grimes in Lyon, the Bridegroom in Saariaho’s Innocence at the Adelaide Festival, and M. K. Gandhi in Philip Glass’s Satyagraha at LA Opera and English National Opera.

Capozzo made his Met debut as the Voice of a Young Man in Strauss’s Die Frau ohne Schatten in 2024. Recent highlights include Don José in Bizet’s Carmen at Seattle Opera and in Zurich, the Prince in Dvořák’s Rusalka at Barcelona’s Gran Teatre del Liceu and Irish National Opera, the Steersman in Wagner’s Der Fliegende Holländer and Narraboth in Strauss’s Salome at Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Albert Gregor in Janáček’s The Makropulos Case at Scottish Opera.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 00 Hrs 38 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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