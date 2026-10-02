Video: Goodspeed Shares 'Restless Sea' Clip From THE SNOW GOOSE

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THE SNOW GOOSE at the Goodspeed Opera House has released a new performance video, showing Sam Sherwood and the cast singing 'Restless Sea.' The clip gives audiences a glimpse of the show's score as the world premiere musical continues its run in Connecticut.

THE SNOW GOOSE is written by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie, who also provided the orchestrations for the production. The musical centers on a reclusive artist named Philip and a young woman named Frith, who form an unlikely bond on the windswept coast of England after rescuing a wounded snow goose, with World War II looming over their story.

The production is directed by Marshall Pailet and choreographed by Misha Shields, with music direction by Adam Souza. The show runs at the Goodspeed through October 18, 2026, marking its world premiere at the historic East Haddam theatre.

The 'Restless Sea' clip follows other videos Goodspeed has shared from the production, including performances of 'I Come Back To You' and 'That Were Some Day.'

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