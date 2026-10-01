Video: COSÌ FAN TUTTE Duet Performed by Samantha Hankey, Andrey Zhilikhovsky at Met Opera
Final dress rehearsal footage captures the Act II duet ahead of the Met's upcoming season.
The Metropolitan Opera has posted final dress rehearsal footage of Samantha Hankey and Andrey Zhilikhovsky performing "Il core vi dono," the Act II duet between Dorabella and Guglielmo from Mozart's Così fan tutte, ahead of the production's run in the 2026-27 season.
Così fan tutte marks the third and final collaboration between Mozart and librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, following Le Nozze di Figaro and Don Giovanni. The opera is often described as a paradox of the repertory, a frothy comedy of manners layered over a dark view of human nature, pairing an old story with a tone that feels startlingly modern. The score depicts its characters' questionable behavior with some of Mozart's most beautiful music, following two couples whose fidelity is tested through disguise and deception.
The Met's production, staged by Phelim McDermott, relocates the action from its original 18th-century Naples setting, once a popular tourist destination, to a seaside amusement park in the 1950s. Nimrod David Pfeffer conducts the production.
In the clip, Hankey and Zhilikhovsky are shown working through the duet in rehearsal, offering audiences a preview of the vocal chemistry between Dorabella and Guglielmo before the production opens to the public. Tickets are available through the Met Opera box office, the Met Opera app, and metopera.org.
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