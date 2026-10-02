Video: Opera Orlando's MADAME BUTTERFLY at Steinmetz Hall Run
New footage captures key scenes from Puccini's tragedy ahead of the final weekend of performances.
Opera Orlando has shared a new highlights video from its production of MADAME BUTTERFLY, offering audiences a glimpse of the staging before the run concludes at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center. Performances continue Friday through Sunday, with tickets starting at $19.
Giacomo Puccini's opera follows Cio-Cio San, a young woman in Nagasaki, Japan, whose marriage to an American naval officer sets off a story of devotion, imperialism and heartbreak. The production features soprano Yeawon Jun as Cio-Cio San alongside Isaac Hurtado as Lt. Pinkerton, Yoojin Lee as Suzuki and Gabriel Preisser as Sharpless, with Brad Bickhardt, Zaikuan Song, David Kahng and Kelsier Kilsgaard rounding out the cast.
The production is conducted by Kalena Bovell and stage directed by Rebecca Herman, with scenic design by Grant Preisser, costumes by Jen J. Madison, and lighting by Nate Wheatley. Movement consultant Chiaki Yasukawa and costume consultant Satomi Hirano also contributed to the staging.
The new clip follows an earlier sing thru highlights video that Opera Orlando released ahead of the production, which previewed musical moments including the Humming Chorus and Un Bel Di performed by Jun in her company debut as Cio-Cio San.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...