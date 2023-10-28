Review: LA TRAVIATA at Artscape Is a Visual and Audial Masterpiece

LA TRAVIATA needs little introduction. As one of Verdi’s most famous operas, it has moved audiences since the mid-1800s. This production, presented by Cape Town Opera and UCT Opera is no different. Indeed, the show is best described as a sensory overload (in the best way) from start to finish.

The opera follows star-crossed lovers, Violetta Valéry (played by the radiant Brittany Smith) and Alfredo Germont (superbly played by Lukhanyo Moyake) in their battle between love and societal pressures. This heartbreaking epic is magnificently staged, with every element more impressing than the last.

First, the costumes. Costume Designers, Marí Borstlap (also the Director) and Rabia Davis have selected some of the most exquisite costumes I have ever seen on stage. The colours are vivid and glorious, especially in the opening scene in which the multicoloured outfits really pop. Even when the colour tones are muted (the company often appears all in white), the costumes are extravagantly beautiful. In Act II during the party scene, the clothes can only be described as Game of Thrones meets Bridgerton. They are delicious – especially Violetta’s red evening gown.

Next, the set. Honestly, I could go on about the set for ages as well. The only constant is a large glass box not unlike Joe Goldberg’s cage in You, except that this one has sliding-doors and no locks. This piece of staging is clever, versatile and is constantly reimagined to evoke different locales. Other set pieces are brought on and off in inventive ways which are integrated into the scenes themselves. The effect is magical. The giant flowers in the Second Act are another highlight that enhance the lushness of the set.

The lighting cannot be ignored either. Faheem Bardien’s lighting design is inspired. Indeed, the lights are often set pieces as well. Act III in particular, which open with gorgeous orbs of light, almost touching the stage itself, create an ethereal effect which made the audience gasp. The lighting throughout the production is enchanting.

Even the choreography, which one would not expect to shine during an opera, is magnificent. Choreographer Kirsten Isenberg’s choreography is creative, eye catching, and dynamic. The Waterfront Theatre School Dancers are superb and round off the show beautifully. Of particular note is the dance of the gypsies in Act II – it is entrancing.

And last but certainly not least are the soloists and the chorus members, accompanied by the always outstanding Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, which is in turn conducted by Jeremy Silver. There is not a weak link in this production. Smith as Violetta is magnetic. Not only is her soprano velvety and clear, but her acting is stellar as well. The conviction with which she portrays the protagonist continues until the end of the final scene, and her performance is layered and complex, which is all the more difficult in an opera. Her never-ending ovation was deserved.

Lukhanyo as Alfredo is excellent too. He is an outstanding tenor and does a brilliant job at portraying Alfredo’s character range: from gentle and tender, to scorned and vengeful. He is a treat to watch and is the perfect match for Smith’s Violetta.

While I cannot comment on all leads, all of whom are strong, I must note Siphe Kwani as Giorgio Germont, Alfredo’s father and the antagonist of the opera. He is a tour de force, with strong vocals and a compelling stage presence. I also loved Asisipho Petu as Annina and Christine Bam as Flora Bervoix.

Borstlap’s production is nothing short of a masterpiece.

LA TRAVIATA runs from 26 to 29 October, with performances on 26 and 27 October at 19h00, 28 October at 18h00, and 29 October at 15h00. Tickets range from R180 to R520 and can be booked via Computicket or by calling 0214217695.