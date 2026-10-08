RIGOLETTO Will Come to Teatro Massimo in Palermo

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Teatro Massimo in Palermo will present Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto from Oct. 23-31 as part of its 2026-27 season. The production will be staged at Teatro Massimo’s Main Stage in Palermo, Sicily, with performances scheduled across eight dates.

The opening performance will take place Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m., Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. The Oct. 29 and 31 performances are outside the theater's regular subscription series.

Rigoletto features music by Verdi and a libretto by Francesco Maria Piave, based on Victor Hugo’s play Le roi s’amuse. The opera follows Rigoletto, a court jester whose daughter Gilda falls in love with the Duke of Mantua. After the Duke seduces Gilda, Rigoletto seeks revenge, setting the tragedy in motion.

The production is directed by John Turturro and restaged by Lisa Capaccioli, with Cecilia Ligorio serving as directing project coordinator. Francesco Frigeri designed the sets, Marco Piemontese designed the costumes, Giuseppe Bonanno provides the choreography and Alessandro Carletti designed the lighting. Gianna Fratta will conduct the Teatro Massimo Orchestra, Chorus and Ballet. Salvatore Punturo is chorus master and Jean-Sébastien Colau is ballet director.

The cast will feature Francesco Demuro and Valerio Borgioni as the Duke of Mantua, Ludovic Tézier and Roman Burdenko as Rigoletto, and Irina Lungu and Francesca Benitez as Gilda. Demuro, Tézier and Lungu are scheduled for the Oct. 23, 25, 28 and 30 performances, while Borgioni, Burdenko and Benitez will appear Oct. 24, 27, 29 and 31.

George Anguladze will perform Sparafucile, with Martina Belli as Maddalena, Cassandre Berthon as Giovanna, Gaetano Triscari as the Count of Monterone, Giuseppe Esposito as Marullo, Alfonso Zambuto as Borsa, Mariano Orozco as the Count of Ceprano and Francesca Maionchi as the Countess of Ceprano and the page.

The production is a Teatro Massimo presentation co-produced with Teatro Regio Torino, Shaanxi Opera House and Opéra Royal de Wallonie. The production originally directed by Turturro returns in this staging under Capaccioli's direction.

Tickets went on sale Dec. 3, 2025. TicketOne currently lists full-price tickets for the Oct. 23 performance at €38.50 for the listening-only section, with other available categories listed at €60.50, €82.50 and €88. Prices include the applicable presale fee, while additional service and delivery charges may apply. Availability and pricing can vary by performance and seating category.

Rigoletto will be performed in Italian at Teatro Massimo, located at Piazza Verdi in Palermo. The Oct. 23-31 run is part of Teatro Massimo's 2026-27 season, which also includes productions of The Sleeping Beauty, Samson et Dalila, Aida – Anime di sabbia, Il mio amico Amadé, Apollo e Dafne and other opera, ballet and concert programming.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 15 Hrs 24 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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