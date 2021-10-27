Pittsburgh Opera Presents A Special Recital By Rolando Villazón

World-renowned tenor and Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist alumnus Rolando Villazón returns to Pittsburgh for a recital to benefit Pittsburgh Opera's acclaimed Resident Artist Program.

The recital will take place at 4:00pm on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, 2425 Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh's Strip District. Mr. Villazón will be joined by pianist Carrie-Ann Matheson, Artistic Director of the San Francisco Opera Studio.

Rolando Villazón is one of the most sought-after performers of his generation and is a regular guest on the most renowned stages such as the State Operas in Berlin, Munich and Vienna, Milan's Teatro alla Scala, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the Metropolitan Opera New York as well as the Salzburg Festival. He frequently collaborates with leading orchestras and conductors such as Daniel Barenboim and Yannick Nézet-Séguin on concert stages all over the world.

An exclusive recording artist with Deutsche Grammophon since 2007, Rolando Villazón has recorded over 20 CDs and DVDs and has sold worldwide over 2 million albums which have received numerous prizes. He is also a Chévalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in France, acts as ambassador for the Red Noses Clown Doctors International charity, and is a member of the Collège de Pataphysique Paris.

A Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist in 1998-99, Mr. Villazón has credited the training he received as a key factor in his prestigious international career. "Being a Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist was a wonderful, transformative experience", he says. "In fact, I could not imagine having been in a better place as a young artist on the verge of an international career and I am happy to have this opportunity to help raise money for the next generation of opera stars."

Tickets for this intimate recital are limited, and are available online at pittsburghopera.org/villazón. Patrons have the opportunity to add an exclusive post-recital dinner with Mr. Villazón at Senti Restaurant in Lawrenceville, where they can stay after dinner to watch the Steelers game with him at the bar.