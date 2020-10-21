Pittsburgh Festival Opera Presents Digital Wagner Weekend

This digital mini-festival will be held each evening at 7:00 PM on October 30, 31 and November 1, 2020 online only from the Pittsburgh Festival Opera website.

Pittsburgh Festival Opera has announced a Wicked Wagner Weekend in response to the continued COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Featuring solo and duet performances from nine of Richard Wagner's operas and expertly hosted by Wagnerian superstar Jane Eaglen, this digital mini-festival will be held each evening at 7:00 PM on October 30, 31 and November 1, 2020 online only from the Pittsburgh Festival Opera website.

Recorded from around the world with an all-star cast of singers, the Wicked Wagner Weekend was curated by Pittsburgh Festival Opera Artistic Director Marianne Cornetti. She said, "With performances recorded in Reykjavik, Iceland, Nashville, TN, Pittsburgh, PA, and Sarasota, FL, our opera and Wagner lovers will be in heaven for these three fabulous days of music from nine of Wagner's most glorious operas,"

The cast includes Sopranos Marjorie Owens, Hanna Brammer and Melissa Shippen Burrows, Tenors Stuart Skelton, Robert Chafin and Corey Bix, Bass-Baritones Brad Garvin, Alex Boyd and David Crawford. Tickets for each performance will be $10 and are on sale now at www.pittsburghfestivalopera.org

The Wicked Wagner Weekend replaces the final two installments of Pittsburgh Festival Opera's Ring Cycle originally intended to conclude in 2020 with a concert performance of excerpts from Siegfried and Götterdämmerung before the global pandemic forced its cancellation.

