Photos: Check Out The New Hungarian State Opera Production of ANDREA CHENIER on OperaVision
The production stars Hungarian soloists Boldizsár László, Eszter Sümegi and Michele Kalmandy under the baton of Balázs Kocsár.
The new Hungarian State Opera production of Andrea Chénier, the masterpiece by Umberto Giordano is available to view on OperaVision between 2 July 2021 (from 7:00 p.m. CET) and 2 January 2022. The recording of the 29 May premiere staged by Fabio Ceresa stars outstanding Hungarian soloists Boldizsár László, Eszter Sümegi and Michele Kalmandy under the baton of Balázs Kocsár.
Check out photos below!
