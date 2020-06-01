Operas to Stream this Week: RIGOLETTO, TOSCA and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

We have compiled a list of operas available to stream this week, including productions from The Met, Opéra National de Paris and more.

Check out the list below!

Don Giovanni - Glyndebourne (Now Streaming)

The Glyndebourne Festival presents Don Giovanni starring Gerald Finley and Luca Pisaroni.

Ellen West - Beth Morrison Projects (Now Streaming)

Lidiya Yankovskaya conducts a cast featuring Nathan Gunn and Jennifer Zetlan.

Lucrezia Borgia - Opera Australia (Now Streaming)

The production stars Ron Stevens, Magreta Elkins, Graeme Ewer, and Robert Allman under the musical direction of Richard Bonynge.

Trouble in Tahiti - OperaVision / Opera North (June 2)

"Trouble in Tahiti" features Wallis Giunta and Quirijn de Lang, conducted by Tobias Ringborg.

Andrea Chenier - Vienna State Opera (June 4)

Vienna State Opera's Andrea Chenier stars Jonas Kaufmann and Anja Harteros.

Tosca - Metropolitan Opera (June 4)

This week, The Met is streaming "Tosca" featuring Luciano Pavarotti, Cornell MacNeil, and Shirley Verrett, conducted by James Conlon.

Il Trittico - Royal Opera House (June 5)

Antonio Pappano leads Eva-Maria Westbroek, Ermonela Jaho, and Lucio Gallo.

Agrippina - Metropolitan Opera / PBS (June 7)

Agrippina stars oyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, and Brenda Rae, from the Met's 2019-20 season. This opera will also be presented on PBS's Great Performances.

