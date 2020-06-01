Operas to Stream this Week: RIGOLETTO, TOSCA and More
We have compiled a list of operas available to stream this week, including productions from The Met, Opéra National de Paris and more.
Check out the list below!
Don Giovanni - Glyndebourne (Now Streaming)
The Glyndebourne Festival presents Don Giovanni starring Gerald Finley and Luca Pisaroni.
Ellen West - Beth Morrison Projects (Now Streaming)
Lidiya Yankovskaya conducts a cast featuring Nathan Gunn and Jennifer Zetlan.
Lucrezia Borgia - Opera Australia (Now Streaming)
The production stars Ron Stevens, Magreta Elkins, Graeme Ewer, and Robert Allman under the musical direction of Richard Bonynge.
Trouble in Tahiti - OperaVision / Opera North (June 2)
"Trouble in Tahiti" features Wallis Giunta and Quirijn de Lang, conducted by Tobias Ringborg.
Andrea Chenier - Vienna State Opera (June 4)
Vienna State Opera's Andrea Chenier stars Jonas Kaufmann and Anja Harteros.
Tosca - Metropolitan Opera (June 4)
This week, The Met is streaming "Tosca" featuring Luciano Pavarotti, Cornell MacNeil, and Shirley Verrett, conducted by James Conlon.
Il Trittico - Royal Opera House (June 5)
Antonio Pappano leads Eva-Maria Westbroek, Ermonela Jaho, and Lucio Gallo.
Agrippina - Metropolitan Opera / PBS (June 7)
Agrippina stars oyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, and Brenda Rae, from the Met's 2019-20 season. This opera will also be presented on PBS's Great Performances.