Opera Steamboat Names New General Director And CEO

Today the Opera Steamboat Board of Trustees announced that Julie Maykowski has been appointed General Director and CEO. Maykowski has a diverse background having worked at a number of the nation’s leading opera companies including Florida Grand Opera as Director of Artistic Administration and Head of the Young Artist Program.

While at Florida Grand Opera, in addition to her administrative and casting responsibilities, Maykowski also stage-directed The Consul by Gian Carlo Menotti to critical rave reviews. “They also gave the reins to Dr. Julie Maykowski, and her FGO directorial debut was perfect given her knowledge and appreciation of the source material.” Miami New Times



“I’m a Colorado native and am very excited to have an opportunity to marry my two passions together; opera and Colorado. I look forward to producing thrilling opera and vocal theater works in the home state that I love so deeply. I am definitely a mountain woman at heart”.

Maykowski brings her rich experience to Opera Steamboat and plans to work diligently to partner with other organizations to find synergies and create amazing art. “I want Opera Steamboat to become entwined in the very fabric of the community with the magic of vocal theater.”

Maykowski has worked at a variety of professional companies in many different roles

including Kentucky Opera, Sarasota Opera, Arizona Opera, FGO, and BMP. "Julie brings a depth of knowledge and experience to Opera Steamboat that will be transformational,” said Susan Kirkpatrick, Chair of the Opera Steamboat Board of Trustees.

Maykowski takes the reigns on December 1 and will produce the world premiere and Opera Steamboat commission of Welcome to the Madness by Leanne Kirchkoff and Rachel Peters. Tickets will go on sale soon for the August presentation based on the story of Charlotte Perry and Portia Mansfield and the founding of the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School Camp.