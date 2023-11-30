Opera Steamboat Names New General Director And CEO

Maykowski has a diverse background having worked at a number of the nation’s leading opera companies including Florida Grand Opera.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audience in Photo 1 Review: Magical Realism of Daniel Catan’s FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Spellbinds Audience in Met Debut
Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera Photo 2 Review: DON GIOVANNI at Winter Opera
Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center
The Greek National Opera Pays Tribute To Maria Callas On Her Centennial Anniversary Photo 4 The Greek National Opera Pays Tribute To Maria Callas On Her Centennial Anniversary

Opera Steamboat Names New General Director And CEO

Today the Opera Steamboat Board of Trustees announced that Julie Maykowski has been appointed General Director and CEO. Maykowski has a diverse background having worked at a number of the nation’s leading opera companies including Florida Grand Opera as Director of Artistic Administration and Head of the Young Artist Program.

While at Florida Grand Opera, in addition to her administrative and casting responsibilities, Maykowski also stage-directed The Consul by Gian Carlo Menotti to critical rave reviews. “They also gave the reins to Dr. Julie Maykowski, and her FGO directorial debut was perfect given her knowledge and appreciation of the source material.” Miami New Times


“I’m a Colorado native and am very excited to have an opportunity to marry my two passions together; opera and Colorado. I look forward to producing thrilling opera and vocal theater works in the home state that I love so deeply. I am definitely a mountain woman at heart”.

Maykowski brings her rich experience to Opera Steamboat and plans to work diligently to partner with other organizations to find synergies and create amazing art. “I want Opera Steamboat to become entwined in the very fabric of the community with the magic of vocal theater.”

Maykowski has worked at a variety of professional companies in many different roles
including Kentucky Opera, Sarasota Opera, Arizona Opera, FGO, and BMP.  "Julie brings a depth of knowledge and experience to Opera Steamboat that will be transformational,” said Susan Kirkpatrick, Chair of the Opera Steamboat Board of Trustees.

Maykowski takes the reigns on December 1 and will produce the world premiere and Opera Steamboat commission of Welcome to the Madness by Leanne Kirchkoff and Rachel Peters. Tickets will go on sale soon for the August presentation based on the story of Charlotte Perry and Portia Mansfield and the founding of the Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School Camp.



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Long Beach Opera Announces Gift of $1.25 Million from Carol Richards, $100,000 G Photo
Long Beach Opera Announces Gift of $1.25 Million from Carol Richards, $100,000 Grant from Perenchio Foundation and More

​​​​​​​Long Beach Opera announces that it has received the largest single gift in the company's history of $1.25 million from long-time Board member Carol Richards. Richards served on LBO's Board from the company's inception in 1979 until her passing in 2021, at which time she included Long Beach Opera in her estate plans with this historic gift, which recently came to fruition.

2
Opera Naples Unveils 2023/2024 Season Featuring IOIANTHE, CARMEN & More Photo
Opera Naples Unveils 2023/2024 Season Featuring IOIANTHE, CARMEN & More

Opera Naples Announces Exciting 2023/2024 Season with diverse performances and collaborations. Don't miss the Opera Naples Festival Under the Stars and the Winter Dreams Gala. Get your tickets now!

3
GUYS AND DOLLS, COSI FAN TUTTE & More Set for Opera Saratoga 2024 Season Photo
GUYS AND DOLLS, COSI FAN TUTTE & More Set for Opera Saratoga 2024 Season

Opera Saratoga announces its 2024 season featuring 'Guys and Dolls,' 'Così fan tutte'. The festival will run from June 27 to July 7 at Universal Preservation Hall. All access passes go on sale on December 4.

4
Teatro Grattacielo Announces New Board Member, Sung Shin Photo
Teatro Grattacielo Announces New Board Member, Sung Shin

Teatro Grattacielo's General and Artistic Director Stefanos Koroneos and the Board of Directors are proud to announce the addition of a new Board Member: Sung Shin.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  