Opera Orlando Postpones Annual Gala VIVA L'OPERA

Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 in Orange County and in the interest of health and safety for its patrons, donors, and staff members, Opera Orlando is postponing its annual gala, Viva L'Opera! The event was scheduled for September 11, 2021 at The Alfond Inn at Rollins but will now take place on May 21, 2022.

The Company is very grateful to its gala sponsors and partners who have been understanding of this decision and have pledged their continued support: The Ginsburg Family Foundation, Sundance Printing, Dr. Phillips Charities, Winter Park Wine, UCF School of the Arts, Ad Tangibles, and Graystone Consulting of Morgan Stanley.

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company has remained in consultation with its health partners and venues to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan centered on the protection and reduction of the risk of infection for audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Opera Orlando's Summer Concert Series will still proceed as planned on August 15, 22, and 29, 2021 at the University Club of Winter Park. However, masks will be required for audience members and seating will be limited. The post show food and drink reception that was to take place at the end of each concert has been cancelled. Instead, audience members will take home goodie bags provided by Winter Park Wine and Winter Park Pies.

For more information regarding Opera Orlando in Concert: Summer Concert Series: https://operaorlando.org/summer.